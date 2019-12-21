Kendra Peterson

Posted 12:01 PM, December 21, 2019, by

Kendra Peterson in studio to talk with Pete McMurray about recipes and baking. Photo by Pete McMurray.

Chef Kendra Peterson comes on to talk about her website and holiday recipes she has to share. McMurray and Peterson talk about gluten free recipes and healthy dietary alternatives for the holidays.

 

