Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversations of the Year: Stevie Van Zandt from Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, TV Icon Henry Winkler, Comedy Legend Bob Newhart

Posted 1:02 AM, December 21, 2019, by

PHOTO: Stevie Van Zandt. This May 6, 2019 photo shows actor and musician Steven Van Zandt in New York. Van Zandt's new album “Summer of Sorcery,” is a 12-track collection of original material. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP). Bob Newhart: LE - In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Bob Newhart arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). Henry Winkler at his home in LA.Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

PART 1: WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares his favorite conversations of the year featuring Stevie Van Zandt from Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, TV Icon Henry Winkler and Comedy Legend Bob Newhart.

