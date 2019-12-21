× Dane Neal Full Show 12-20-19: Chicago French Market, Hoosier Mama Pie, BBQ and more!

Tonight on the Justin Kaufmann Show: Dane Neal fills in while New City dining & drinking editor and globetrotter, David Hammond rides shotgun! First on the show Dane and Dave welcome the General Manager of the French Market of Chicago Leslie Cahill. Next the guys talk to one of the co-owners of Saigon Sisters Mary Aregoni. Then, Paula Haney from Hoosier Mama Pies comes in and brings some treats for all as well as dish out some baking tips and tricks. On the latter half of the show, Steve Kras head of the grill department at Wannemaker’s Home and Garden come on to promote some classes being offered for grilling. To close out the show, Dane and Dave talk about ‘Da Best Fest that will be taking place in Chicago before Bacon-Fest and so much more!

