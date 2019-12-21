Christmas Spirit SPEEDWAY Style at Indy!

PHOTO: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speeday President Doug Boles joins Dane to share the best and brightest way to see the sights and LIGHTS at IMS through January. Hear as Doug fills us in on the 3 million lights, 500 displays, new Out of Car Experience and ways to bring family and friends along for the holiday ride! Listen as Doug also gives us a sneak peek into the Indy 500 music coming in May with Styx, REO Speedwagon and Luke Bryan. For more information on all things Indy and to get tickets go to ims.com

