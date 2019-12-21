Chicago Architecture Center hosts festival, local businesses support future STEM careers

Angela Esposito, Senior Manager of Education and Experience at the Chicago Architecture Center joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss GirlsBuild! Day. Young people and families attending this inaugural fair and festival will meet extraordinary women from a variety of STEM careers; interact with hands-on, STEM-based projects; and learn more about pursuing opportunities in the field. Girls Build! Day and programs are designed to increase gender equity in STEM fields, in addition to promoting self-confidence. This will take place on January 11 from 10-1 pm at the Chicago Architecture Center. Admission is free for 11-17 year olds and $8 a ticket per adult. For more information, visit this website.