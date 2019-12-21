Actress Ana Gasteyer sings the National Anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Ana Gasteyer brings laughs to WGN and talks about her new album
American Comedian, actress and former cast member of Saturday Night Live, Ana Gasteyer talks to host Pete McMurray about her new album, and fun memories. Gasteyer recalls moments on hit television comedy show, Saturday Night Live, and discuses tracks titles and stories behind them.