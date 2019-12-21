× Amy Guth Full Show 12.21.19 | Make your LinkedIn stronger, know where your data is going, International Travel, Marijuana Legalization and more!

Amy Guth, in for John Williams and Scott Kitun, brings you all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

Listen in as Amy kicks off the show talking with a Certified Master Resume Writer, Certified Executive Resume Master, and Advanced Resume Writer Brenda Bernstein. Next, the CEO of Verdium James Strickland joins the show to talk about bio-metrics and data privacy. Then, the Co-founder and Editor of The Statesider, Pam Mandel, joins the show to talk about the paper and how it has evolved.

On the latter half of the show, Mike Taylor calls in and talks about his last major travel study release for this year, specifically for the Airline International Destination Satisfaction Study. To close out the show John Pletz, reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business talks about the outcome from all of the prep going into the legalization of Marijuana coming January 1st.