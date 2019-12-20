× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/20/19: The Future of Evanston’s Reparations Initiative, Workplace Trends in 2020, Financial Aid Disclosure

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. Tim O’ Conner, Executive Director of the National Christmas Tree Association, joins Ji to talk about the reported Christmas trees shortage across the country and the number of Christmas tree growers in Illinois. Founder and CEO of LaSalle Network Tom Gimbel informs Ji about the important workplace trends to consider in 2020. Starting in 2020, Evanston will devote sales taxes it receives from recreational marijuana to pay for reparations. Evanston Ald. Robin Rue Simmons, 5th Ward, joins Ji in-studio to discuss this historic legislation and explains how the city’s plans to distribute the reparations. Crain’s Chicago Business Reporter Lynne Marek chats about her latest article on if agencies should release the name of students who received state financial aid to attend college.