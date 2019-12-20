TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Best Shows of 2019, Golden Globes & FX’s “A Christmas Carol”

Posted 4:57 AM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54AM, December 19, 2019

Golden Globe statues appear on stage at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nick and Dan convene for their final bi-weekly round-up for the year of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

Dan shares his thoughts on the gritty TV retelling of A Christmas Carol, as well as his impressions of this year’s Golden Globes nominees and his top 10 TV shows of 2019.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.