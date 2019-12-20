× The Rise of Skywalker: Review Show #1 Opening Night

RFR gathered with listeners and friends in downtown Cleveland to see STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER on opening night. We gathered immediately following the first public screening to share our fresh and raw opinions, emotions, criticisms, reactions, and occasional confusion, with a live “studio audience”. You’ve been listening to RFR talk about Star Wars for 14 years and it’s been a long, strange trip! Join us for first thoughts of the final episode of the Skywalker Saga!