Oui Oui! It's the Chicago French Market's 10th Anniversary!

Dane Neal is joined with the General Manager of the French Market of Chicago Leslie Cahill. Listen in as Dane, Dave Hammond and Leslie talk about The French Market of Chicago celebrating 10 years of culture in Chicago!

Make sure to stop by the French Market located at 131 North Clinton St, Chicago IL 60661 for Jingle Fest from 11-2pm! There will be prizes, a chance to win a trip to Paris for two, Santa and so much more!