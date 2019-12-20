Nick Digilio 12.19.19 | “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Review, Media Man Jeff Tuckman, Esmeralda Leon, Vic’s Picks, Friday Features

Posted 5:05 AM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02AM, December 20, 2019

Esmeralda Leon and Nick Digilio

Hour 1:

+ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Review

+ Media Man Jeff Tuckman

Hour 2:

+ Media Man Jeff Tuckman (cont.)

+ Esmeralda Leon

+ Celebrities who hated each other on set

Hour 3:

+ Celebrities who hated each other on set (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ “For the Record” Music Trivia

+ Vic’s Picks

Hour 5:

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+Nick D Show Spies

+ Fly Jamz Friday

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.