Nick Digilio 12.19.19 | “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Review, Media Man Jeff Tuckman, Esmeralda Leon, Vic’s Picks, Friday Features
Hour 1:
+ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Review
+ Media Man Jeff Tuckman
Hour 2:
+ Media Man Jeff Tuckman (cont.)
+ Esmeralda Leon
+ Celebrities who hated each other on set
Hour 3:
+ Celebrities who hated each other on set (cont.)
Hour 4:
+ “For the Record” Music Trivia
+ Vic’s Picks
Hour 5:
+ You Big Dummy
+ Straight Outta Context
+Nick D Show Spies
+ Fly Jamz Friday
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)