Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/20/19: Happy Holidays!

Need some holiday entertaining inspiration? Nude Dude Food private chefs Ryan Van Voorhis & Andy Suarez share tricks and ideas for easy entertaining this holiday season. Elise De Los Santos, content editor for the Chicago Tribune’s metro desk, talks about her article about how “Good Fellow” in 1909 inspired several Chicagoans to become Secret Santas to the city’s children. Going to the office holiday party this year? Adam Hitzeman, Director of Marketing and Communications of MacCormac College, shares his best holiday etiquette tips. Smart Dating Academy Bela Gandhi and Rachel Zar, LMFT, relationship and sex therapist at Spark Chicago Therapy and at Northwestern Medicine’s Center for Sexual Medicine, open up about ways to protect your relationship during the holidays. Plus, Santa takes questions from some of our lucky little listeners!