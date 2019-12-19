× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/19/19: Fight Cannabis Odor with Cannabolish, Allstate Drops Esurance and the Costly Expense of Higher Education

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. Ian Sherr, Editor at Large for CNET, chats with Ji about last-minute tech gifts that ARE worth considering this holiday season. Bob Dunklau, Chief Operating Officer of OMI Industries Inc., describes the timeline of OMI Industries and how they went from the industrial businesses to the consumer business to the cannabis business with Cannabolish. Amy Guth, Host of Crain’s Daily Gist, explains why Allstate is scrapping the Esurance brand and they take a closer look into Sophia Bush’s West Loop loft. Plus, a new Gallup poll found the number of U.S. adults that think college is very important has fallen from 70 percent in 2013 to just 51 percent today and young people are driving the decline. Global Education Consultant and author Teru Clavel discusses what’s behind the soaring cost of college and universities in the U.S, what makes university tuition free in other countries, and what roles do parents play in the success of their children’s education.