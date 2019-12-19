× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/17/19: Preventing package thieves during the holiday season, 2020 Illinois trade-in tax & and more…

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC, talked to Ji about Boeing’s decision to temporarily stop making it’s troubled 737 Max jet next month and how this decision could have a big impact on the U.S. economy. Want to avoid the Grinch sneaking up and stealing those holiday packages delivered to your porch or doorstep? Nick DiUlio, analyst with insuranceQuotes, shared some tips and tricks on how to prevent those pesky ‘porch pirates’ from stealing packages from your doorstep. Robiar Smith, Chief Executive Officer of R.B. Pest Solutions, discusses avoiding holiday pests and gives her top tips on how to protect your Christmas tree from bugs. Starting January 1st, 2020, Illinois will be adding sales tax on a vehicle’s trade-in value above $10000. Bill Haggerty, Chairman of the Chicago Auto Trade Association, checked in with Ji to break down what you need to know about the new Illinois trade-in tax.