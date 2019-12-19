× Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: New Rules For Overtime, Vaping & Marijuana

In just a couple of weeks, the calendar will flip from 2019 to 2020. Business owners and employees alike will need to keep a few things in mind including the new rules for overtime regarding exempt and non-exempt workers. Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich in studio for the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. They discuss these new overtime rules, vaping in the workplace, and Major League Baseball’s decision on testing players for marijuana.