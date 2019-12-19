× The Mincing Rascals 12.19.19: New Illinois laws, President Trump’s House impeachment, Hallmark Channel and Zola ads

The Mincing Rascals is John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They discuss new laws in Illinois, including the installation of diaper changing stations in all genders’ bathrooms. And the Rascals explore the efficacy of all of Trump’s efforts in the wake of his impeachment by the House. That leads them to discussing why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding off sending the articles of impeachment for review by the Senate. Finally, the group debates Hallmark Channel’s removal and reinstatement of commercials that featured a gay couple.