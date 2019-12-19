× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.19.19: Willis Tower, MasterClass on negotiating, a Radio Flyer history, “The 12 Mr. Fix-It Days of ClarkG=

John Williams starts off the show with favorite Chicago attractions after TripAdvisor named its Willis Tower number 9 in the United States. Chicago Tribune’s Lori Rackl tells him about that and other common favorites. Then, John wants to know your thoughts on some of the new Illinois laws. Former FBI Hostage Negotiator Chris Voss shares ways to put his methods into practice in everyday life, whether in debating with a teenager or for top-notch service. He teaches a MasterClass on exactly that. Second City Executive and “Getting to Yes, And…” Host Kelly Leonard talks about the ageless Chicago company, Radio Flyer, and the effective management practices that prolonged its success. Finally, Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini gives you “The 12 Mr. Fix-It Days of Clark Griswold’s Christmas.” He breaks down how much each damage incurred the Griswold family in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, landing at $10,915 for professional repairs.