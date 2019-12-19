× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.19.19 | Impeached.

On this episode, the show focuses on impeachment. Donald Trump became the third president in American history to be impeached yesterday. WGN-TV Reporter, Nancy Look covers local reaction. Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed to all the latest news, followed by Former Chairman for the Republican Party, Pat Brady, and Congressman Darin LaHood discussing impeachment. Later, “President Trump” calls in, and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer joins the show. Plus, Congressman, Dan Lipinski joins the show to share his views on impeachment. Dean Richards reviews the new Star Wars movie, and the show wraps with Homeside Financial’s, David Hochberg.

