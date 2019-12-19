× Hoge and Jahns: Week 16 Bears-Chiefs, NFL Preview

The Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week with the combination of their loss to the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings victory over the L.A. Chargers. The team still has two games left to play, and both of their remaining opponents (the Kansas City Chiefs and the Vikings) have a lot to play for. So what should Bears fans be keeping an eye on as their favorite team plays out the string? Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns not only preview the first meeting between Mitchell Trubsiky and Patrick Mahomes, but they give reasons why the Bears are still worth watching the last couple weeks. The guys discuss which position on the offensive side of the ball can be upgraded. They play listener voicemails, make predictions for the game against Kansas City, and pick against the spread for some NFL games and a couple of college bowl games as well.

