Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/19/19: Tips for Talking Politics at Holiday Gatherings, Bears vs. Chiefs, How to Stop Unwanted Calls

The search is still on for a Salvation Army donation kettle that was stolen from outside Macy’s on State Street yesterday afternoon. Major Clara Braddock, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army Chicago, joined Anna over the phone to update us on where the police are on the investigation. Chicago region’s Better Business Bureau Steve Bernas shares tips on how to reduce your risk and avoid being caught in a phone scam. Legal analyst Karen Conti and Anna dive right into what’s trending in legal news including the impeachment of President Trump. Shia Kapos, reporter for POLITICO, takes an in-depth look at yesterday’s City Council vote and Mayor Lightfoot’s involvement in the city’s build-up to legalized marijuana. Dr. John Duffy and Chicago Tribune columnist Heidi Stevens share tips on how to defuse political tension at the dinner table during the holidays and much more. Plus, WGN TV’s Jarrett Payton previews this weekend Bears game against the Kanas City Chiefs.

