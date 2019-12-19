After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 12.15.19 | Author Joe Peterson and Ninety-Nine bottles
Tonight on After Hours:
Author Joe Peterson joins host Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios to talk about Peterson’s most recent book, “Ninety-Nine Bottles,” that tells a distillation of Joseph G. Peterson’s considerable talents, and a powerful and emotional meditation on the repetitions and variations of life–regular people searching for meaning in these sad and beautiful places.
Plus, publisher Gerald Brennan talk about Tortoise Books (tortoisebooks.com) his publishing house found in 2012 after becoming frustrated with the traditional ways of getting his works published.