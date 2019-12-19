× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 12.15.19 | Author Joe Peterson and Ninety-Nine bottles

Tonight on After Hours:

Author Joe Peterson joins host Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios to talk about Peterson’s most recent book, “Ninety-Nine Bottles,” that tells a distillation of Joseph G. Peterson’s considerable talents, and a powerful and emotional meditation on the repetitions and variations of life–regular people searching for meaning in these sad and beautiful places.