Wintrust Business Lunch 12/18/19: An Effort to Stall the City's Marijuana Sales Falls Short, The New W-4 Form, Year-End Financial Checklist, Teatro ZinZanni, and more…

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. Terry Savage, Personal Finance Expert & Publisher at TerrySavage.com, shared some perspective on the market news of the day. She said the market is at all-time highs – and there’s some good news in the housing market for Fannie Mae. She also focused on her latest column about the new W-4 form, which is not the easiest to navigate through. Teatro ZinZanni Chicago’s Executive Director, Klaus Schuller, joined Ji in-studio to describe the story behind Teatro ZinZanni’s production. The Aldermanic Black Caucasus failed in its efforts to push back the legal sale of marijuana in the city. Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s Chicago Business, sorted through the news and they go through Crain’s annual list 25 most influential leaders in Chicago.