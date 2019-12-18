Live: House debates Articles of Impeachment

Video: Chris Agos in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 9:22 AM, December 18, 2019, by

Chris Agos is an actor who portrays Buzz Aldrin on the Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind.” He is also a Chicago-area native and DePaul University graduate. You may have heard his voice in commercials or seen him on “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Fire,” “House of Cards,” or “Grey’s Anatomy” among other things. But right now you can watch him in the PPG Paints Green Room below!

