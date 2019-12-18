Chris Agos is an actor who portrays Buzz Aldrin on the Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind.” He is also a Chicago-area native and DePaul University graduate. You may have heard his voice in commercials or seen him on “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Fire,” “House of Cards,” or “Grey’s Anatomy” among other things. But right now you can watch him in the PPG Paints Green Room below!
Video: Chris Agos in the PPG Paints Green Room
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.04.19: Racism at Buffalo Wild Wings, the angry “Three Bears,” actor Chris Agos, Chicago quiz
Actor Chris Agos on playing Buzz Aldrin
