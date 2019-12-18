× TOPIC: Light in the Piazza at The Lyric; The Beautiful City Project Cabaret Artists will Raise Money for Anti-Cruelty Society

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the stars of The Light in the Piazza playing at the Lyric Opera House through December 29th. Young lovers Clara Johnson (played by podcast guest Solea Pfeiffer) and Fabrizio Niaccarelli (played by Rob Houchen) talk about the magic of this show with its beautiful score as it appeals to lovers of both opera and Broadway. Originally playing the Goodman Theatre in its infancy, Piazza moved on to Broadway, and now returns with this special engagement at the incredible acoustics of our opera house. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.lyricopera.org or at http://www.lightinthepiazzathemusical.com.

Then, (beginning at 16:09 into the show), The Beautiful City Project is the brainchild of musician and musical director David Fiorello and Jessica Needham. Each month, local area performers and stars will join together on stage to present a musical program which will raise funds for a worthy local charity. David joins Paul to talk about the inaugural event: Monday, January 6th at Davenport’s Piano Bar & Cabaret where the event will pay tribute to our furry friends with proceeds going to The Anti-Cruelty Society. A special moment in the show will be a duet sung by Tracy Elliott the President of ACS who will join Paul! The event will be emceed by Paul who is an enthusiastic supporter of ACS…so check it out and join the fun that night. All information is available at http://www.thebeautifulcityproject.com