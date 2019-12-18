Live: House debates Articles of Impeachment

The Top Five@5 (12/18/19): The delay of marijuana sales gets voted down, Nagy on Trubisky’s mental state, Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Star Wars, and more…

Posted 5:46 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, December 18, 2019

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 21-13. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, December 18th, 2019:

The Chicago City Council voted against delaying the sale of marijuana in the city for six months. Matt Nagy spoke to the media about Mitch Trubisky’s mental state. Jimmy Kimmel celebrates ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on his late night show, and more!

