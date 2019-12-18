× The Top Five@5 (12/18/19): The delay of marijuana sales gets voted down, Nagy on Trubisky’s mental state, Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Star Wars, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, December 18th, 2019:

The Chicago City Council voted against delaying the sale of marijuana in the city for six months. Matt Nagy spoke to the media about Mitch Trubisky’s mental state. Jimmy Kimmel celebrates ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on his late night show, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3706972/3706972_2019-12-18-230612.128.mp3

