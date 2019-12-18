A statue of President George Washington stands in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The Chicago Way, John Kass (12/18/19): Kim Strassel on her new book Resistance (At All Costs) and the impeachment of President Trump
The Chicago Way: Ep. 226 (12/18/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author Kim Strassel to talk about the “Resistance” has worked to derail President Trump and democracy in Washington, D.C.