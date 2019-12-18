Live: House debates Articles of Impeachment

The Chicago Way, John Kass (12/18/19): Kim Strassel on her new book Resistance (At All Costs) and the impeachment of President Trump

Posted 11:15 AM, December 18, 2019, by

A statue of President George Washington stands in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Chicago Way: Ep. 226 (12/18/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author Kim Strassel to talk about the “Resistance” has worked to derail President Trump and democracy in Washington, D.C.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’hereWGNPlus

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.