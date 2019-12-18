× The Chicago Way, John Kass (12/18/19): Kim Strassel on her new book Resistance (At All Costs) and the impeachment of President Trump

The Chicago Way: Ep. 226 (12/18/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author Kim Strassel to talk about the “Resistance” has worked to derail President Trump and democracy in Washington, D.C.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3706823/3706823_2019-12-18-165823.64kmono.mp3

