× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.18.19 | Buddy the Elf, What’s Your Favorite Color?

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter, Nancy Loo, covering the City Council meeting to delay pot sales. Get all the news updates on Top 6 at 6, followed by Attorney Karen Conti, discussing consumer holiday purchases. Today the morning crew exchanged gifts on air! Spending cap $10 dollars, and everyone had to purchase their gift from the dollar store. Find out what everyone got! Bears Insider, Adam Hoge joins the show to talk about the upcoming Bears game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, Senator Dick Durbin discusses opioid crisis, family leave, and impeachment. The show wraps with Paul Konrad and Blackhawks Coach, Jeremy Colliton.

Listen to the podcast here: