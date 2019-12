Most people take for granted they have plenty of socks to keep their feet warm….but that’s not the case for many…it’s the most under donated item for those in need. Stacy Lott is the Regional Operations Director for Footprints to Recovery in Arlington Heights….

For the third year in a row the company is collecting socks to donate to three Chicago area centers. They have set a goal of 5000 pairs by January 15th. For more information and a link to donate go to footprintstorecovery.com.