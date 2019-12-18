× Richard Roeper Rates ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to share his thoughts on ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ The ninth episode of the Star Wars franchise comes out Thursday, December 19th and is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the final episode of the nine-part “Skywalker saga.”

