Richard Roeper Rates ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Posted 5:15 PM, December 18, 2019, by

People dressed as characters from the film pose for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to share his thoughts on ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ The ninth episode of the Star Wars franchise comes out Thursday, December 19th and is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the final episode of the nine-part “Skywalker saga.”

