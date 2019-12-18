Richard Painter on impeachment, Bill Tonelli on The Irishman, Professor Brown on “The Introverted Lawyer”, crazy holiday lawsuits and more
University of Minnesota Professor and George W. Bush White House Chief ethics lawyer Richard Painter discusses impeachment.
Mob Fest ’29 author Bill Tonelli discusses his take on The Irishman.
Brooklyn Law School Associate Professor of Law Heidi Brown discusses her book “The Introverted Layer”.
In the final Legal Grab Bag of 2019, WGN’s Andrea Darlas and author Jennifer Fondrevay join Tina and Rich to discuss breaking legal news involving former NFL players charged with fraud, SNL star Pete Davidson, a former 21 Jump Street actor’s tearful arrest and wacky holiday lawsuits.