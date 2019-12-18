× Musician Jake Clemons on the E Street Band and following in his famous uncle’s footsteps

Jake Clemons, singer-songwriter, musician and saxophonist for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, joins Pete McMurray to talk about his career, replacing his uncle, the great Clarence Clemons, in the E Street Band, his latest record, “Eyes on the Horizon,” working with Tom Morello, the events that led up to him joining the E Street Band, when he expects to be back on the road with Bruce Springsteen, what draws him to the E Street Band and his experience meeting Will Smith.