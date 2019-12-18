Live: House debates Articles of Impeachment

How can you strengthen your relationship before the end of the year?

Posted 5:47 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46PM, December 18, 2019

A couple takes a selfie in front of a Christmas tree on December 9, 2019. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

Risa Ganel, licensed clinical marriage and family therapist, joins Pete McMurray to offer tips and suggestions for how we can strengthen our relationships as we head into the new year. Risa and Pete talk about why it is important for you and your partner to take time to review your year, how couples can become more communicative, why a “date night” doesn’t solve relationship problems and the three steps to help you reconnect with your spouse.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.