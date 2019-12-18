× How can you strengthen your relationship before the end of the year?

Risa Ganel, licensed clinical marriage and family therapist, joins Pete McMurray to offer tips and suggestions for how we can strengthen our relationships as we head into the new year. Risa and Pete talk about why it is important for you and your partner to take time to review your year, how couples can become more communicative, why a “date night” doesn’t solve relationship problems and the three steps to help you reconnect with your spouse.