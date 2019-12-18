Live: House debates Articles of Impeachment

Former Congressmen Ray LaHood (18th) recalls banging the gavel on President Clinton’s impeachment

Posted 1:32 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:29PM, December 18, 2019

Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Ray LaHood, R-Ill., shown in this television image, gavels the session to a close Saturday, Dec. 19, 1998, in Washington. The House of Representatives impeached President Clinton on Saturday for obstructing justice and lying under oath about his sexual affair with Monica Lewinsky, voting largely along party lines to send his case to the Senate. (AP Photo/APTN)

Former Congressman of the 18th District Ray LaHood recalls the moment he presided over the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The Congressman talks describes events that led up to the impeachment, and what he thinks will happen tonight.

