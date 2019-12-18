× Coach Jeremy Colliton: We gotta raise our game

A couple weeks ago the Blackhawks played the Colorado Avalanche on back-to-back days. Unfortunately for the ‘Hawks, they were outscored by a combined 12-5 in those two games. Coach Jeremy Colliton talked about what needs to change when the two teams get together tonight at the United Center. He and Steve Cochran also talked about the recent holiday party the team held and what they have planned as 2019 winds to a close.