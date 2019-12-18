× Author, performer and award-winning broadcaster Roy Firestone: “I do think that ‘Why?’ is still the most important question”

Critically acclaimed humorist, musician, impressionist and TV legend Roy Firestone joins Pete McMurray to discuss his new book, “That’s What I’m Talking About.” Roy talks about what makes a great interview, the amount of preparation that went into his interviews, his experience working with Tom Cruise on “Jerry Maguire,” a chance meeting with Paul McCartney, why he left ESPN, what he feels is the most important interview question, idolizing Studs Terkel, interviewing a young Tiger Woods and Shaquille O’Neal and his now infamous interview with Richard Nixon. Roy also does some of his famous impressions for Pete including Howard Cosell, Keith Jackson and Muhammad Ali.