Anna Davlantes Full Show 12.18.19: Learn How to Play the Violin through your Phone, Clark Street, the Keto Diet Craze & Last Min Tech Gifts

Regifting. Everyone does it right? Ji Suk Yi and Anna weigh in on the most commonly “regifted” gifts during the holidays. Trala is a mobile app that helps students to learn the violin faster and less stressfully. Trala CEO Sam Walder joined us in-studio to describe his story of entrepreneurship. Rick Kogan and Tom Palazzolo join Anna to talk about his newly released book of photographs titled, Clark Street. Khadeeja Safdar, Reporter for the Wall Street Journal­, describes her latest story about why your Amazon purchase could come from the garbage. Andrea Metcalf and Dawn Jackson Blatner stop by for Wellness Wednesday. Plus, founder of www.Techish.com Jen Jolly dropped by to talk about the best last min tech gifts you can get for Christmas.

