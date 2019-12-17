FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, in Chicago. The latest twist in the Jussie Smollett saga is the revelation of a possible conflict of interest by the special prosecutor investigating why prosecutors dropped charges accusing the actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself. Dan Webb disclosed this week he once co-hosted a political fundraiser for a figure central to his investigation, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. A Cook County judge must now decide if bias or the appearance of bias renders Webb's position untenable. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
Two Chicago reporters on city relations, which “are a little bit tense between the mayor and news media”
FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, in Chicago. The latest twist in the Jussie Smollett saga is the revelation of a possible conflict of interest by the special prosecutor investigating why prosecutors dropped charges accusing the actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself. Dan Webb disclosed this week he once co-hosted a political fundraiser for a figure central to his investigation, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. A Cook County judge must now decide if bias or the appearance of bias renders Webb's position untenable. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
Chicago Tribune Reporter Lisa Donovan and The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone join John Williams to explain some of the trouble out of City Hall. That is, Mayor Lightfoot’s firing of Law Department Spokesman Bill McCaffrey, and the latest turn of events in the Jussie Smollett case.