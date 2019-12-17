The Top Five@5 (12/17/19): Drew Brees sets all-time touchdown passing record, a CTA bus stop in Lincoln Park becomes symbol of a couple’s love, The Simpsons turns 30, and more…

Posted 8:21 PM, December 17, 2019

Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson, Marge Simpson, Maggie Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's "The Simpsons" 30th anniversary celebration at the Empire State Building on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 17th, 2019:

Drew Brees spoke to reporters after passing Peyton Manning to set the all-time touchdown passing record, and says he’s still focusing on the games left in the season. Charlize Theron on Good Morning America, opened up about Megyn Kelly’s critique of her new film Bombshell, and says she would definitely edit-out points in her life if a movie was made about her. Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Fox animated series The Simpsons, and more!

