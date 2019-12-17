× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.17.19: The Blank Box to fend off porch pirates, favorite holiday traditions, the city’s rocky relations, your retirement recaps

John Williams has the latest on the story involving Zola, a wedding planner whose advertising featured a gay couple, and the Hallmark channel. Listeners weigh in with more of their thoughts on that. Then, The Blank Box is a deterrent for porch pirates. Its creator, Jaireme Barrow joins John Williams to explain how it works, technically and legally. Then, listeners give John all their zany methods for fending off doorstep thieves. John gives you a few of his favorite Christmas activities, just a week before the holiday. Those include making Holiday Slush, of which we have posted the recipe for your enjoyment. Chicago Tribune Reporter Lisa Donovan and The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone both join John to talk about what’s shaking up political city relations most, including developments on Jussie Smollett’s case, the firing of the law department’s spokesman and more. And John asks you how you’re liking your retirement.