The Dave Plier Show

Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am

Dave is the host of this weekly Friday night program and is a fill-in host. Dave began his presence on WGN Radio as a regular guest on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning program in 2004. He began filling in as a host on WGN Radio on various shifts beginning in May of 2012 and has had his own weekly program since August 2013.

Dave has a lifelong passion for the city of Chicago. He has turned his love of the city into a vocation, sharing his expertise regarding the city’s history, people, places and events on radio, television and online. Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. A native of the Windy City, Dave is also the Co-CEO of Retail First Corp. and Chairman of The Museum of Broadcast Communications, which includes the National Radio Hall of Fame.