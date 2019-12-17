× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.17.19 | Happy Birthday Abigail Grace!

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter, Courtney Gousman covering the shooting of a 16-year-old girl. Amazon Spokesperson, Av Raichura, talks about how you can keep your packages safe this holiday season. Later, the Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news, followed by Kid Of The Week, Samantha DeFily, a 14-year-old 8th grader that started a book drive for underprivileged kids. The show continues with Steve Cochran’s granddaughter who turns 4 today! Happy Birthday Abigail Grace! Plus, Author of The Way We All Became The Brady Bunch, Kim Potts, joins the show to talk about her book, the Brady Bunch, current TV shows and much more. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment that includes Mariah Carey’s popular Christmas song, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ finally reaching the top spot on the billboard charts. Plus, a voicemail to ABC 7’s Mark Giangreco. The show wraps up with Breakfast with a Blackhawk, Left Wing player, Zach Smith.

