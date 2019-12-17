Rep. Adam Kinzinger on anti-robocall legislation: “Hopefully this will have a big impact, it’s one of the things that annoyed people that we had to take on.”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act that passed by a 417-3 vote margin.
