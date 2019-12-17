Rep. Adam Kinzinger on anti-robocall legislation: “Hopefully this will have a big impact, it’s one of the things that annoyed people that we had to take on.”

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Major phone companies are telling the country’s state attorneys general that they will do more against robocalls. It’s the latest step from government and industry to combat the growing problem. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act that passed by a 417-3 vote margin.

