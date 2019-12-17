× Pete McMurray Full Show 12-17-19: Jake Clemons, Roy Firestone and your favorite concert ever

Tonight on the Justin Kaufmann Show: Pete McMurray fills in while Justin had attends a funeral in New York City. Pete wants to find out about your first concert. Who did you see that very first time? How about your favorite concert ever? Pete takes some calls and boy, do you all like Styx. Pete chats with Risa Ganel, licensed clinical marriage and family therapist, about a recent article “What to do with your partner before the rest of the year,” The great Jake Clemons is in-studio to talk about his music, working with Bruce Springsteen and his show at City Winery. WGN and ABC News Radio correspondent Ryan Burrow gives Pete an update on Boeing suspending production of the 737 Max. Pete gives his review of the new Martin Scorsese movie “The Irishman.” Journalist, performer and author Roy Firestone tells us about the incredible stories in his new book, “That’s What I’m Talking About.” We also hear his classic impressions of Keith Jackson, Muhammed Ali and Howard Cosell. And Pete ends the show with helpful tips for ophthalmology procedures and a fun game of “riff and roll” with Dr. Richard Foulkes.

