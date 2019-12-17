FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why the flu is more dangerous during the holiday season.
Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the holiday season is the worst time to come into contact with someone with the flu if you did not receive you flu shot this year, and how you can protect yourself from the virus.