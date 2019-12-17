× Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why the flu is more dangerous during the holiday season.

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the holiday season is the worst time to come into contact with someone with the flu if you did not receive you flu shot this year, and how you can protect yourself from the virus.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3706689/3706689_2019-12-18-015429.64kmono.mp3

