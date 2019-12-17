Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why the flu is more dangerous during the holiday season.

Posted 8:02 PM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59PM, December 17, 2019

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the holiday season is the worst time to come into contact with someone with the flu if you did not receive you flu shot this year, and how you can protect yourself from the virus.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.