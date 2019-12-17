Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: A Hallmark Break-Up and Make-Up?

Posted 3:39 PM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, December 17, 2019

Moody Christmas (via screengrab)

Welcome to the 2019 Season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! Typically in this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down an episode of a Hallmark Christmas movie. In this special episode however, Mollie and Pete address the short-lived Hallmark controversy and talk about “Merry Happy Whatever,” “Home for Christmas” (both on Netflix) and the FOX series, “The Moodys Christmas.”

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to The Justin Kaufmann Show here

