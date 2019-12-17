John Williams’ favorite Holiday Slush Recipe

This April 28, 2014 photo shows, from left clockwise, green granny slush, cucumber rhubarb mojito, raspberry daiquiri and ruby rita drinks in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

I want to share with you another recipe I enjoy in the holiday season. Here’s a tip: maybe go easy on the sugar as it’s pretty sweet. And yummy. I call it Holiday Slush!

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients:

Mix 2 cups tea, strong and hot; a 6-oz can of frozen orange juice concentrate; a 12-oz can of lemonade concentrate, frozen; 1 cup sugar; 1.5 cups Bourbon; 6 cups water.

Instructions: 

Stir this together and pour in a Tupperware container to freeze.

To serve, just scoop some out into a rocks glass and top off with Club Soda. Enjoy!

