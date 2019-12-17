× John Williams’ favorite Holiday Slush Recipe

I want to share with you another recipe I enjoy in the holiday season. Here’s a tip: maybe go easy on the sugar as it’s pretty sweet. And yummy. I call it Holiday Slush!

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients:

Mix 2 cups tea, strong and hot; a 6-oz can of frozen orange juice concentrate; a 12-oz can of lemonade concentrate, frozen; 1 cup sugar; 1.5 cups Bourbon; 6 cups water.

Instructions:

Stir this together and pour in a Tupperware container to freeze.

To serve, just scoop some out into a rocks glass and top off with Club Soda. Enjoy!