× Cochran’s Kid Of The Week: Samantha D.

Kid Of The Week is Samantha DeFily, a 14-year-old 8th grader that started a book drive for underprivileged kids.

Since she was little she has always wanted to help others. Her passion for reading 10-12 books a week, pushed her to find a way to make a difference. Last year she wrote the superintendent of her district 157 and started a book drive for underprivileged children just at her junior high and collected 500 books in 1 week period. This year she expand to K-8 and collected 3400 books that are going to Mahalia Jackson Elementary School in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood, most of this done by Sam. Going into High school LWE next year she hopes to continue this.