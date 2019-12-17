Blackhawks Forward Zach Smith on Patrick Kane: Lucky To Have Him As A Teammate

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 26: Zack Smith #15 of the Chicago Blackhawks passes against the Dallas Stars at the United Center on November 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Stars 3-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

After spending over a decade in Ottawa with the Senators, Zach Smith was acquired by the Blackhawks this past offseason. He called into the Steve Cochran Show to talk about what it’s like playing for an Original 6 franchise and adjusting to a new city and new teammates as well. Zach described and how much he’s looking forward to January as he and his wife are expecting their second child. Later on Zach talks about the respect Patrick Kane gets from opposing teams, and gives a preview of tomorrow night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

