Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/17/19

Do you hate robocalls? Anna’s producer Jasmine shares how she deals with them, and it’s a pretty good idea. Plus, traveling during the holidays last minute doesn’t have to mean spending a ton of money. Anne McDermott, Editor of FareCompare.com, shares the best tips for last-minute holiday travel deals. CEO of Cameo Steven Galanis joins Anna in-studio. Detective Richard Wistocki of BeSureConsulting.com explains how to protect your Ring camera from hackers and intruders. Startup Showcase Host Scott Kitun and Ryan Deutsch, Chief Brand Advocate of Persado, talk about digital trends in tech. Last but not least, Andrea Darlas, Sr. Dir. of Constituent Engagement at the University of Illinois and WGN Radio Personality, discusses her work with the University of Illinois and she gives Anna a pop quiz on recent U of I grads.

